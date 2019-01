About

Todo lo Rico is a new album by La Garfield, an independent music project emerging in Guadalajara, Mexico dating back to 2011. With a singular sound proposal and 5 years of background they have independently composed, produced and recorded two full-length albums. Read Less

Published: