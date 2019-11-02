IBM Supply Chain
Multiple Owners
nico piccirilli Amsterdam, Netherlands
Martijn van den Broek Amsterdam, Netherlands
Fran Marquez Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oscar S. Guagnelli Amsterdam, Netherlands
Juan Behrens Amsterdam, Netherlands
Christo Silveira Hilversum, Netherlands
Robin Poitevin Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nanda van Dijk Almere-Stad, Netherlands
Featured In
Behance.net
We created a 3D-animated video to showcase IBM Industry’s AI-powered supply chain solutions in a fun and friendly way. In the video, our main character Charles takes you on a tour of the fictional IBM Lab. From synopsis to script to storyboard to soundtrack, we nursed this fledgling idea into a full-fledged CG animation.

Follow Mediamonks Animation on Instagram for more!

Still frames

.Development

Concept Art

Main character early proposals

Characters development

Characters & assets details

.Breakdown

Thanks!
IBM Supply Chain
652
6754
41
Published:
Multiple Owners
nico piccirilli Amsterdam, Netherlands
Martijn van den Broek Amsterdam, Netherlands
Fran Marquez Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oscar S. Guagnelli Amsterdam, Netherlands
Juan Behrens Amsterdam, Netherlands
Christo Silveira Hilversum, Netherlands
Robin Poitevin Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nanda van Dijk Almere-Stad, Netherlands

    Owners

    nico piccirilli Amsterdam, Netherlands
    Martijn van den Broek Amsterdam, Netherlands
    Fran Marquez Amsterdam, Netherlands
    Oscar S. Guagnelli Amsterdam, Netherlands
    Juan Behrens Amsterdam, Netherlands
    Christo Silveira Hilversum, Netherlands
    Robin Poitevin Amsterdam, Netherlands
    Nanda van Dijk Almere-Stad, Netherlands

    IBM Supply Chain

    2019 . IBM. We created a 3D-animated video to showcase IBM Industry’s AI-powered supply chain solutions in a fun and friendly way. In the video, Read more
    652
    6754
    41
    Published:

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop
    View Gallery
    Download Now
    Adobe Illustrator
    View Gallery
    Download Now
    Adobe After Effects
    View Gallery
    Download Now

    Creative Fields

    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

    Read More
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.