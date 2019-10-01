MICROFIGHTERS is a personal project born of passion for both Star Wars and the LEGO imaginary. The main purpose of it is to explore materials, lighting and realistic rendering. With each piece having its own materials and colors, the project is a nine piece collection focused on the most iconic vessels of George Lucas' universe. The models have been assembled using Mecabrick's platform and following LEGO's original instructions, exported to .OBJ and then shaded and rendered using Octane inside Cinema4D.
Each piece took about three hours from assembling and renders to final editing in Photoshop.
I hope you enjoy them as much as I have!
MILLENNIUM FALCON
The modified YT-1300 Corellian light freighter is primarily commanded by Corellian smuggler Han Solo and his Wookiee first mate, Chewbacca. Designed by the Corellian Engineering Corporation (CEC), the highly modified YT-1300 is durable, modular, and is stated as being the second-fastest vessel in the Star Wars canon.
Y-WING
The BTL Y-wing starfighter, also referred to simply as the Y-wing fighter or Y-wing, was a series of multi-role starfighter-bombers manufactured by Koensayr Manufacturing. Notable models included original two-seat BTL-B Y-wing; its successor, the BTL-S3 Y-wing Starfighter, and the single-seat BTL-A4 Y-wing assault starfighter/bomber.
X-WING
The X-Wing was a prominent series of multiple starfighters produced by Incom with a characteristic "X" shape of four wings, known as S-foils, extending out from the fuselage. These starfighters were found in the service of the Rebel Alliance, New Republic, and Galactic Alliance. The X-Wing was originally developed for the Galactic Empire, but the entire Incom design team defected with the prototypes to the Rebel Alliance, ending the contract.
TIE FIGHTER
The TIE fighter, nicknamed Evil-Eyes by the New Republic,was the signature starfighter of the Galactic Empire and de factosymbol of Imperial space superiority. Its official name was the Twin Ion Engine "line edition" space superiority starfighter. Instantly recognizable from the roar of its engines, the TIE/ln exuded Imperial power and prestige across the galaxy, seeing use throughout the Empire's political existence.
SNOWSPEEDER
The T-47 airspeeder, also known as the T-47 light airspeeder, was a model of low-altitude vehicle manufactured by Incom Corporation. When the Alliance to Restore the Republic was stationed on the icy planet of Hoth, a contingent of
T-47 airspeeders were modified to become ground attack, low-altitude fighters called snowspeeders. Hoth's extreme cold temperatures were too severe for these craft; the power generators would lock up since they ran hot, requiring a large bank of heat radiator fins for essential cooling. Rebel technicians modified the T-47 airspeeder by insulating each radiator fin with side panels to decrease the heat exchange in order to better suit the new environment.
SLAVE I
Slave I was a modified Firespray-31-class patrol and attack craft used by the infamous bounty hunter Jango Fett before the Clone Wars and later his unaltered cloned "son" Boba Fett just prior to the Fall of the Republic and during the reign of the Galactic Empire. The ship in its original form was produced by a subsidiary company of Kuat Drive Yards, based on the planet Kuat.
STAR DESTROYER
A Star Destroyer was a dagger-shaped type of capital ship that were used by both the Galactic Republic, the Galactic Empire, and the First Order. Notable examples of Star Destroyers include the Imperial-class Star Destroyer and its predecessor the Venator-class Star Destroyer. According to Everi Chalis, Star Destroyers were the most resource-intensive shipsthe galaxy had ever seen, and only Kuat possessed shipyards capable of supporting and maintaining more than a handful at a time.
TIE SILENCER
The TIE/vn space superiority fighter, also known as the TIE silencer, was an angular variant of the TIE line starfighters used by the First Order. A product of Sienar-Jaemus Fleet Systems, its aggressive design and equally impressive firepower was specifically crafted for use among the most elite members of the First Order. As such, the fighter was engineered for speed and handling, though lesser pilots were still often overwhelmed and unable to maintain control of the nimble ship.
THE MILANO
I know that this doesn't belong to the Star Wars universe but I could not NOT do it because I love the vessel, I love Marvel and well, it is my project after all! The Milano is a Ravager M-ship and the main spacecraft used by the Guardians of the Galaxy for interstellar flights to worlds.
I am already thankful if you made it this far so I am collecting them all side to side for better visibility!
