Sony Bravia OLED 'PINBALL'
Maxim Goudin Los Angeles, CA, USA
Sasha Vinogradova Los Angeles, CA, USA
Mill+ collaborated with amana and Toboggan along with Sony on the launch of the Sony 4K BRAVIA OLED tv at this year’s CES in Las Vegas; the annual trade show which highlights the year’s biggest trends in the consumer technology innovation field. The team was tasked with crafting a film that illustrated the various first-of-their-kind visual and sound tech specs of the impressive Sony 4K BRAVIA OLED tv.



Client
Client: Sony Corporation
Brand: Sony BRAVIA
Product: BRAVIA                                  
Creative Producer: Tomohiko Kamiyama                                                      
                                                      
Agency                                                      
Agency: Toboggan                                                      
Executive Producer: Keita Yamamura                                                      
Creative Director: Keita Yamamura                                                      
                                                      
Production                                                      
Production: Mill+                                                      
Director: Robert Sethi                                                      
Executive Producer: Elizabeth Newman                                                      
Senior Producer: Brittany Gauran                                                      
Production Coordinator: James Morse                                                      

Editorial
Editorial: The Mill
Editors: David Nitzsche, Victor Jory
Edit Assist: Ryan Burbank

VFX Creative
VFX Creative: The Mill 
Executive Creative Director: Robert Sethi 
2D Lead Artist: Patrick Heinen 
3D Lead Artists: Tim Devlin, Justin Demetrician 
3D Artist: Chris Goodrich 
Animation: Anastasia Skrebneva, Eugene Gauran 
Design: Maxim Goudin, Sasha Vinogradova 
Storyboard Artist: Vince Lee 
Scriptwriter: Bobby Lewis

Colour
Colour: The Mill
Colourist: Gregory Reese
Executive Producer, Colour: Linda Jackson
Colour Producer: Diane Valera
Production Coordinator, Colour: Jessica Amburgey
Colour Assist: Zack Wilpon, Logan Highlen, Gemma Parr
