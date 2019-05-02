Sony Bravia OLED 'PINBALL'

Mill+ collaborated with amana and Toboggan along with Sony on the launch of the Sony 4K BRAVIA OLED tv at this year’s CES in Las Vegas; the annual trade show which highlights the year’s biggest trends in the consumer technology innovation field. The team was tasked with crafting a film that illustrated the various first-of-their-kind visual and sound tech specs of the impressive Sony 4K BRAVIA OLED tv.





