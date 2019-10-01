Asís .
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Message
Message
Nilus
790
158
9
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Nilus is a nonprofit organization that applies technology and sharing economy models to reduce food loss and waste. They aspire to digitalize the… Read More
    Nilus is a nonprofit organization that applies technology and sharing economy models to reduce food loss and waste. They aspire to digitalize the food rescue industry using crowdsourcing and geolocation technologies to connect food donors, community kitchens, social organizations in need and drivers, simply and intuitively. Read Less
    Published:

APR 2018                              BRAND IDENTITY REDESIGN

Nilus

Nilus is a nonprofit organization that applies technology and sharing economy models to reduce food loss and waste. They aspire to digitalize the food rescue industry using crowdsourcing and geolocation technologies to connect food donors, community kitchens, social organizations in need and drivers, simply and intuitively.

After winning Desafío Google.org 2017, they reached us for a rebranding. We then created an isotype that captures the essence of Nilus: the idea of technology and transport (geolocation pin) and feeding (spoon) condensed in a simple sign. Alongside we designed a simple yet appealing and friendly graphic language that could be easily scalable to use in their communication and implemented in the app UI. It consisted of a batch of iconic 2D illustrations, based on geometric shapes built on a grid, paired with bold typography and a colorful palette.







 
FOLLOW US ON
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.