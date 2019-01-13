Multiple Owners
247 Studio Gdynia, Poland
Karol Imialkowski Gdynia, Poland
Krystian Tyrański Gdynia, Poland
Rafał Stempczyński Gdańsk, Poland
Oskar Podolski Warsaw, Poland
Marcin Nogal Gdynia, Poland
Bartosz Kruszyński Gdynia, Poland
Jit.Team - The human factor of IT
1041
275
32
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    JIT Team needed a complete rebranding and a new visual identity to be able to refresh their image and to offer their service to a wider range of… Read More
    JIT Team needed a complete rebranding and a new visual identity to be able to refresh their image and to offer their service to a wider range of clients. We provided a complex rebranding service, which included creating new name of the company, designing marketing materials, building the concept of the new website, and designing the interiors of the office. Before any of the work could be done, we needed to fully understand and name the core values of the company. Read Less
    Published: