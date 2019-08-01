Coppel Always On I
Our first big campaign for Coppel with 6 mix media spots. Here we are showing the first 3!!! The challenge was big, but with such a passionate team everything was quite easy! ;)
First we did the creative part with our partners from The JuJu Agency, then we co-produced the live action part with Rosa Films. We did in-house design, animation, compositing and postproduction, without loosing fun, and with the goal of create some funny little stories with a lot of design involved, as we always like to do!
Today we're going to share 3 spots!:
1. "Tortilla" Spot
2. "Ex-Boyfriend" Spot
3. "Kitty Case" Spot
