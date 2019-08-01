Plenty Studio
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Coppel Always On I
Coppel Always On I

Our first big campaign for Coppel with 6 mix media spots. Here we are showing the first 3!!! The challenge was big, but with such a passionate team everything was quite easy! ;)
First we did the creative part with our partners from The JuJu Agency, then we co-produced the live action part with Rosa Films. We did in-house design, animation, compositing and postproduction, without loosing fun, and with the goal of create some funny little stories with a lot of design involved, as we always like to do!

Today we're going to share 3 spots!:

1. "Tortilla" Spot
2. "Ex-Boyfriend" Spot
3. "Kitty Case" Spot
Credits:

Directed by:
Mariano Farias & Guillermo Zapiola 
Account Managers:
Martín Straschnoy & Anahí Abella
Executive Producer:
Pedro Reales
Production Coordinator:
Agostina Carrera
Art Director:
Guillermo Zapiola
Design:
Guillermo Zapiola, Javier Eyherabide, Francisco Capuzzi, Natalia Ramadori 
Lighting and Rendering:
Guillermo Zapiola, Javier Eyherabide, Javier Bianchi, Francisco Capuzzi, Alex Levinton
3D Animation:
Alex Levinton, Sergio Damonte, Esteban Blazquez, Ezequiel Leiva, Hernan Estevez

Compositors:
Juan Manuel Nuñez
Julián Coutada

Music & Sound Design:
Disapio Producciones.
Composer:
Jesús Mucci
Client: Coppel
Andrea Almeida, José Luis Morgan De La Vega
Ivonne Aragón Salazar
Thank You!
