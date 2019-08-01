Coppel Always On I





Our first big campaign for Coppel with 6 mix media spots. Here we are showing the first 3!!! The challenge was big, but with such a passionate team everything was quite easy! ;)

First we did the creative part with our partners from The JuJu Agency, then we co-produced the live action part with Rosa Films. We did in-house design, animation, compositing and postproduction, without loosing fun, and with the goal of create some funny little stories with a lot of design involved, as we always like to do!





Today we're going to share 3 spots!:



