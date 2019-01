About

Altagama is a company of design and creation of premium kitchens based in Mexico and Italy. Each project takes time and special dedication which results in a unique kitchen with high-end materials and technology available. The identity is based on the history of the brand and how it formed 20 years ago. We generated an icon that speaks to their main consumers in a delicate and modern way, the color palette is elegant and sophisticated.

