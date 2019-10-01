Multiple Owners
Seonghwan Hong Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Taekkyung Lee Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Yoojin Song Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Parasitic Product : 기생품
1421
281
27
    Just like the natural world, products are constituting an ecosystem that all of them are influencing each other. Just as ‘Parasites' have influen… Read More
    Just like the natural world, products are constituting an ecosystem that all of them are influencing each other. Just as ‘Parasites' have influenced the evolution of the entire species in the natural world, ‘Parasitic products’ can also extend the limitations of its host products as a single product. If there exist ‘Parasitic products’ that are parasitic on their host products, how would the ecosystem of products be changed? Read Less
    Published:
Parasitism : The Evolution of the Entire Species​​​​​​​

‘Parasitism’ is a lifestyle of the organisms that have survived on Earth for hundreds of thousands of years longer than the human being, and around the half of the organisms on Earth are taking the form of being parasitic on the other creatures. Parasites are cognized as negative beings due to their survival method of taking nutrients away from their own hosts. However, in a macroscopic viewpoint, the attempt of parasites to breach the host fosters the evolution of the entire host species.

‘기생'은 인간보다 수십만 년 더 오래 지구에서 살아온 생물의 생활방식이며 지구상에 존재하는 생물의 절반이 기생의 형태를 취하고 있다. 기생생물은 개별 숙주의 양분을 빼앗으며 살아가기에 부정적 존재로 인식된다. 하지만 숙주를 범하려는 기생생물의 시도는 거시적인 관점에서 숙주종 전체의 진화를 촉진한다.





Parasitism in the product ecosystem

Just like the natural world, products are constituting an ecosystem that all of them are influencing each other. Just as ‘Parasites' have influenced the evolution of the entire species in the natural world, ‘Parasitic products’ can also extend the limitations of its host products as a single product. If there exist ‘Parasitic products’ that are parasitic on their host products, how would the ecosystem of products be changed?

자연계와 마찬가지로 제품도 서로 영향을 주고받는 하나의 생태계를 이루고 있다. 자연계에서 ‘기생충’ 이 종의 진화에 영향을 미친 것처럼 ‘기생품’ 또한 숙주품이 단일 제품으로써 가지는 한계를 확장할 수 있다. 숙주 제품에 기생하는 '기생품'이 존재한다면 제품들의 생태계는 어떻게 변화될 것인가?









" Parasitic product is a concept design project that interpreted the product ecosystem with a new perspective of parasitism. "








Parasitic form

The parasitic form of parasitic products is divided into Spatial parasitic, Energy parasitic, Functional parasitic.
1. Spatial parasitism is a parasitic form depending on the dead space of the host product or the location (place, height, etc.) where the host product is placed.
2. Energy parasitism is classified into the forms of using the power source of the host product or using waste energy that is naturally generated and discarded.
3. Functional parasitism is a parasitic form that the parasitic product possesses its own function by utilizing the functions of the host product.

1. 공간기생은 숙주품의 버려지는 공간 혹은 숙주품이 놓이는 위치(장소, 높이 등)에 따라 기생을 하는 형태이다.
2. 에너지기생은 숙주품의 동력원을 사용하거나 자연스럽게 발생하여 버려지는 폐에너지 등을 이용하는 형태들로 분류된다.
3. 기능기생은 숙주품의 기능을 활용하여 또 다른 기생품만의 기능을 하는 기생 형태이다.






S 01 태양열 창문 시계
 *Spatium-Parasitismus window Solarpoweredclock
 Host product : Window / Size : 112x112x40 / Parasitic form : Spatial parasitic / Habitat : A Sunlit Window ​​​​​​​
This is a solar heat window clock which is parasitic to a window. It works by sucking solar heat through the back panel. During the daytime when the sun is up, it actively feeds and stores energy in the body. The stored energy keeps the life activity even in the inclement weather where the sun does not shine or during the nighttime.

창문에 붙어서 기생하는 태양열 창문 시계이다. 배면의 전지판을 통해 태양열을 빨아들여 작동한다. 태양이 떠 있는 낮에 활발히 먹이활동을 하며 에너지를 몸에 저장한다. 저장된 에너지로 밤과 햇빛이 비치지 않는 궂은 날씨에도 생명 활동을 유지한다.


S 02 버섯 트레이
*Spatium-Parasitismus clotheshanger Tray
Host product : Hanger / Size : 110x110x125 / Parasitic form : Spatial parasitic / Habitat : A pillar of a hanger
This is a mushroom tray which is parasitic to a hangers pillar. When you get back home and take off your overcoats, you will hang the clothes on the hangers. At that moment, you will take out your belongings in your pocket and look for someplace to put them on. In a situation like this, you can put your belongings on the parasitic tray naturally and conveniently.

옷걸이 기둥에 붙어서 기생하는 버섯 트레이이다. 귀가한 뒤 외투를 벗고 옷걸이에 옷을 걸어놓을 때 주머니 속 소지품을 꺼내고 어딘가 놓을 장소를 찾게 된다. 이때 자연스럽고 편리하게 기생 트레이 위에 소지품을 올려놓을 수 있다.
S 03 빨판 리모컨 케이스
*Spatium-Parasitismus sofa Remotecontrolcase
Host product : Remote control / Size : 152x45x26 / Parasitic form : Spatial parasitic / Habitat : A Sofa
Adhesive disk remote control case uses remote control and sofa as its host. Even if you throw the remote control after watching TV, the adhesive disk remote control case doesn't slip into space between the cushions because it is attached to the sofa. You don't need to put your hand between the sofa cushions uncomfortably to find the remote control anymore.

빨판 리모컨 케이스는 리모컨과 소파를 숙주로 삼는다. TV를 보고 난 뒤 리모컨을 아무렇게나 던져도 빨판 리모컨 케이스는 소파 위에 착 달라붙어 쿠션 사이로 미끄러지지 않는다. 더는 리모컨을 찾기 위해 찝찝한 소파 쿠션 사이로 손을 집어넣지 않아도 된다.


E 01 더듬이 컵 살균기
*Energia-Parasitismus waterpurifier Cupdryer
Host product : Water purifier / Size : 105x105x125 / Parasitic form : Energy parasitic / Habitat : On a water purifier
Antenna cup sterilizer is a parasitic product which is parasitic to the head of a water purifier. This parasitic product will keep your cups clean, instead of nibbling the power of the water purifier. Cleanliness and health are clearly proportional.

더듬이 컵 살균기는 정수기 머리 위에 기생하는 기생품이다. 이 기생품은 정수기의 전력을 야금야금 갉아먹는 대신 당신의 컵을 청결하게 유지해 줄 것이다. 청결과 건강은 분명히 비례한다. 




E 02 튤립 디퓨저워머
*Energia-Parasitismus router Diffuserwarmer
Host product : Wireless router / Size : 110x110x78 / Parasitic form : Energy parasitic / Habitat : On a wireless router
Tulip diffuser warmer is a parasitic product which is parasitic to a wireless router. The wireless router operates 24 hours a day and is always emitting heat from the main body. The tulip diffuser warmer recycles this waste heat to operate. It achieves killing two birds with one stone as the diffuser heated by the waste heat, the scent of it spreads stronger and the heat generation of the wireless router is effectively reduced.

튤립 디퓨저워머는 무선공유기에 기생하는 기생품이다. 무선공유기는 24시간 작동하며 항상 본체에서 열을 발산하고 있다. 튤립 디퓨저워머는 이 폐열을 재활용하여 작동한다. 디퓨저는 폐열로 데워져서 향이 더 강하게 퍼지고 무선공유기의 발열은 효과적으로 줄어드는 일거양득의 기생품이다.






E 03 따개비 요구르트 제조기
*Energia-Parasitismus refirgerator Yogurtfermentor
Host product : Refrigerator / Size : 115x118x87 / Parasitic form : Energy parasitic / Habitat : On the side of the refrigerator
This is a barnacle yogurt maker which is parasitic to the side of the refrigerator. It recycles the waste heat released from the refrigerator to ferment yogurt. It is an Eco-friendly product by recycling waste energy, and you can get some delicious yogurt that is good for constipation.

냉장고 옆면에 붙어서 기생하는 따개비 요구르트 제조기이다. 냉장고에서 발산되는 폐열을 빨아들여 요구르트를 발효시키는 열로 재활용한다. 폐 에너지를 이용하여 친환경적이며, 변비에 도움이 되는 요구르트를 얻을 수 있다.





E 04 넝쿨 백색소음 스피커
*Energia-Parasitismus electricfan ASMRspeaker
Vine white noise speaker is a parasitic product which is parasitic to an electric fan wire mesh. The wind, came through the holes on the back panel, shakes beads inside of it up and down. The beating sound of the beads reminds you of the sound of rain that makes you feel like cool on a hot summer day. This gentle sound like the sound of rain plays a role of ASMR that induces psychological stability.

넝쿨 백색소음 스피커는 선풍기 철망 앞에 기생하는 기생품이다. 배면의 홀을 통해 바람이 지나가며 내부의 구슬들을 위아래로 흔든다. 구슬들이 부딪치며 내는 소리는 마치 무더운 여름날 시원하게 내리는 빗소리를 연상하게 한다. 은은하게 울려 퍼지는 시원한 빗소리는 심리적으로 안정을 유도하는 ASMR의 역할을 한다.






F 01 네펜테스 음식세정기
*Officium-Parasitismus blender Foodwasher
Host product : Blender / Size : 145x130x140 / Parasitic form : Functional parasitic / Habitat : The inside of a blender
Nepenthes food cleaner is a functional parasitic product that uses the function of a blender. After being mounted inside the blender, it makes the washing process of rice or small fruits that need to be washed easy and simple by using the power of the blender.

네펜테스 음식세정기는 믹서기의 기능을 빌려 사용하는 기능 기생품이다. 믹서기 내부에 장착한 뒤에 믹서기의 회전력을 이용해 물 세척이 필요한 쌀이나 작은 과일들을 쉽고 간편하게 씻을 수 있게 해준다.









F 02 선인장 양말건조기
*Officium-Parasitismus hairdryer Socks-dryer
Host product : Hair dryer / Size : 55x65x160 / Parasitic form : Functional parasitic / Habitat : Nozzle of the hair dryer
Cactus socks dryer is a parasitic product which uses a hair dryer as its host. It helps to dry socks faster and easier by being parasitic on the nozzle of the hair dryer. In the busy morning, just say goodbye to the wet socks!

선인장 양말건조기는 드라이기를 숙주로 삼는 기생품이다. 드라이기의 송풍구에 기생하는 선인장 양말건조기는 양말을  더 빠르고 쉽게 건조할 수 있도록 도와준다. 바쁜 출근길, 축축한 양말은 이제 안녕!






F 03 페이스허거 청소솔
*Officium-Parasitismus showerhead Bathroombrush
Host product : Shower head / Size : 100x100x70 / Parasitic form : Functional parasitic / Habitat : End of the shower head
Face hugger cleaning brush is parasitic to a shower head. We generally use both hands to clean the bathroom. Hold a cleaning brush on one hand and a shower head on the other hand. But if you put the face hugger cleaning brush on the shower head, you can easily clean up the bathroom with one hand.

페이스허거 청소솔은 샤워헤드에 기생하는 기생품이다. 우리는 화장실을 청소할 때 양손을 모두 사용한다. 한 손에는 청소솔, 한 손에는 샤워헤드를 잡는다. 하지만 페이스허거 청소솔을 샤워헤드에 끼우면 한 손으로 간편하게 청소를 할 수 있게 된다.








<An illustrated guide that classified the parasitic products according to their parasitic form A3>














Parasitic Product : Project Book 

The Parasitic Project Book contains more details about the design project, starting with a story of parasitic relationships that can be found around our society. It also includes all the processes related to product design during the one-year of the design process.

기생품 프로젝트 북은 우리 사회주변에서 찾아볼 수 있는 기생관계에 대한 이야기를 시작으로 디자인프로젝트에 대한 보다 자세한 내용을 담고 있습니다. 또한 1년간의 디자인 과정에 있어서의 제품 디자인에 관련한 모든 프로세스를 포함합니다.

















<기생의 발견 : 기생품> ◀ 로젝트 북 후원 링크
텀블벅에서 기생품 디자인 프로젝트 북(한글판)을 크라우드 펀딩 받고 있습니다.
~ 19.1.22 23:59 까지 







Parasite.lab
Seonghwan Hong, Taekkyung Lee, Yoojin Song
www.instragram.com/parasite.lab
parasite.designlab@gamil.com

https://www.tumblbug.com/parasite​​​​​​​





Thank You!
