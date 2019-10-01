Parasitic Product : 기생품

Parasitism : The Evolution of the Entire Species
‘Parasitism’ is a lifestyle of the organisms that have survived on Earth for hundreds of thousands of years longer than the human being, and around the half of the organisms on Earth are taking the form of being parasitic on the other creatures. Parasites are cognized as negative beings due to their survival method of taking nutrients away from their own hosts. However, in a macroscopic viewpoint, the attempt of parasites to breach the host fosters the evolution of the entire host species.
Parasitism in the product ecosystem
Just like the natural world, products are constituting an ecosystem that all of them are influencing each other. Just as ‘Parasites' have influenced the evolution of the entire species in the natural world, ‘Parasitic products’ can also extend the limitations of its host products as a single product. If there exist ‘Parasitic products’ that are parasitic on their host products, how would the ecosystem of products be changed?
" Parasitic product is a concept design project that interpreted the product ecosystem with a new perspective of parasitism. "
Parasitic form
The parasitic form of parasitic products is divided into Spatial parasitic, Energy parasitic, Functional parasitic.
1. Spatial parasitism is a parasitic form depending on the dead space of the host product or the location (place, height, etc.) where the host product is placed.
2. Energy parasitism is classified into the forms of using the power source of the host product or using waste energy that is naturally generated and discarded.
3. Functional parasitism is a parasitic form that the parasitic product possesses its own function by utilizing the functions of the host product.
S 01 태양열 창문 시계
*Spatium-Parasitismus window Solarpoweredclock
Host product : Window / Size : 112x112x40 / Parasitic form : Spatial parasitic / Habitat : A Sunlit Window
This is a solar heat window clock which is parasitic to a window. It works by sucking solar heat through the back panel. During the daytime when the sun is up, it actively feeds and stores energy in the body. The stored energy keeps the life activity even in the inclement weather where the sun does not shine or during the nighttime.
S 02 버섯 트레이
*Spatium-Parasitismus clotheshanger Tray
Host product : Hanger / Size : 110x110x125 / Parasitic form : Spatial parasitic / Habitat : A pillar of a hanger
This is a mushroom tray which is parasitic to a hangers pillar. When you get back home and take off your overcoats, you will hang the clothes on the hangers. At that moment, you will take out your belongings in your pocket and look for someplace to put them on. In a situation like this, you can put your belongings on the parasitic tray naturally and conveniently.
S 03 빨판 리모컨 케이스
*Spatium-Parasitismus sofa Remotecontrolcase
Host product : Remote control / Size : 152x45x26 / Parasitic form : Spatial parasitic / Habitat : A Sofa
Adhesive disk remote control case uses remote control and sofa as its host. Even if you throw the remote control after watching TV, the adhesive disk remote control case doesn't slip into space between the cushions because it is attached to the sofa. You don't need to put your hand between the sofa cushions uncomfortably to find the remote control anymore.
E 01 더듬이 컵 살균기
*Energia-Parasitismus waterpurifier Cupdryer
Host product : Water purifier / Size : 105x105x125 / Parasitic form : Energy parasitic / Habitat : On a water purifier
Antenna cup sterilizer is a parasitic product which is parasitic to the head of a water purifier. This parasitic product will keep your cups clean, instead of nibbling the power of the water purifier. Cleanliness and health are clearly proportional.
E 02 튤립 디퓨저워머
*Energia-Parasitismus router Diffuserwarmer
Host product : Wireless router / Size : 110x110x78 / Parasitic form : Energy parasitic / Habitat : On a wireless router
Tulip diffuser warmer is a parasitic product which is parasitic to a wireless router. The wireless router operates 24 hours a day and is always emitting heat from the main body. The tulip diffuser warmer recycles this waste heat to operate. It achieves killing two birds with one stone as the diffuser heated by the waste heat, the scent of it spreads stronger and the heat generation of the wireless router is effectively reduced.
E 03 따개비 요구르트 제조기
*Energia-Parasitismus refirgerator Yogurtfermentor
Host product : Refrigerator / Size : 115x118x87 / Parasitic form : Energy parasitic / Habitat : On the side of the refrigerator
This is a barnacle yogurt maker which is parasitic to the side of the refrigerator. It recycles the waste heat released from the refrigerator to ferment yogurt. It is an Eco-friendly product by recycling waste energy, and you can get some delicious yogurt that is good for constipation.
E 04 넝쿨 백색소음 스피커
*Energia-Parasitismus electricfan ASMRspeaker
Vine white noise speaker is a parasitic product which is parasitic to an electric fan wire mesh. The wind, came through the holes on the back panel, shakes beads inside of it up and down. The beating sound of the beads reminds you of the sound of rain that makes you feel like cool on a hot summer day. This gentle sound like the sound of rain plays a role of ASMR that induces psychological stability.
F 01 네펜테스 음식세정기
*Officium-Parasitismus blender Foodwasher
Host product : Blender / Size : 145x130x140 / Parasitic form : Functional parasitic / Habitat : The inside of a blender
Nepenthes food cleaner is a functional parasitic product that uses the function of a blender. After being mounted inside the blender, it makes the washing process of rice or small fruits that need to be washed easy and simple by using the power of the blender.
F 02 선인장 양말건조기
*Officium-Parasitismus hairdryer Socks-dryer
Host product : Hair dryer / Size : 55x65x160 / Parasitic form : Functional parasitic / Habitat : Nozzle of the hair dryer
Cactus socks dryer is a parasitic product which uses a hair dryer as its host. It helps to dry socks faster and easier by being parasitic on the nozzle of the hair dryer. In the busy morning, just say goodbye to the wet socks!
F 03 페이스허거 청소솔
*Officium-Parasitismus showerhead Bathroombrush
Host product : Shower head / Size : 100x100x70 / Parasitic form : Functional parasitic / Habitat : End of the shower head
Face hugger cleaning brush is parasitic to a shower head. We generally use both hands to clean the bathroom. Hold a cleaning brush on one hand and a shower head on the other hand. But if you put the face hugger cleaning brush on the shower head, you can easily clean up the bathroom with one hand.
<An illustrated guide that classified the parasitic products according to their parasitic form A3>
Parasitic Product : Project Book
