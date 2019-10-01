Parasitic Product : 기생품

About

Just like the natural world, products are constituting an ecosystem that all of them are influencing each other. Just as ‘Parasites' have influen… Read More

Just like the natural world, products are constituting an ecosystem that all of them are influencing each other. Just as ‘Parasites' have influenced the evolution of the entire species in the natural world, ‘Parasitic products’ can also extend the limitations of its host products as a single product. If there exist ‘Parasitic products’ that are parasitic on their host products, how would the ecosystem of products be changed? Read Less

Published: