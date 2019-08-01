About

‘Take Me Away’ depicts the life and times of Canton House, a Chinese take away which opened in the UK in the early 60’s by the Yau family after e… Read More

‘Take Me Away’ depicts the life and times of Canton House, a Chinese take away which opened in the UK in the early 60’s by the Yau family after emigrating from Hong Kong in search of a better life. The 15 piece tableau portrays a melting pot of modern day Britain exploring culture, class and the act of waiting. Read Less

Published: