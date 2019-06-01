Tim Bisschop
Brugge, Belgium
David Lynch - Someone is in my house
    This book brings together Lynch's paintings, photography, drawings, sculpture and installation, and stills from his films. Many of these works re… Read More
    This book brings together Lynch's paintings, photography, drawings, sculpture and installation, and stills from his films. Many of these works reveal the dark underpinnings behind Lynch's often-macabre movies. Others explore his fascination with texture and collage. Throughout, Lynch's characteristic style--surreal, stylish, and even humorous--shines through. An introduction by music journalist and Lynch biographer Kristine McKenna, along with a thought-provoking essay by curator Stijn Huijts, offers fascinating new information and perspectives on Lynch's life and career. This book reveals an unexplored facet of Lynch's oeuvre and affirms that he is as brilliant a visual artist as he is a filmmaker. Read Less
    Published:
