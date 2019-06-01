Croisières Montréal Cruises


Launched jointly in 2011 by the Port of Montréal and Tourisme Montréal, the Comité Croisières Montréal has the mission to develop Montreal as a top destination for international cruise ships. We were asked to develop a visual identity for Croisières Montréal that would allow it to step away from its two main partners and claim a distinct identity in a crowded industry. The result is a strong, prestigious and modern identity that retains a resemblance to the Tourisme Montréal brand.
