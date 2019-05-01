Multiple Owners
Lesha Galkin Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
Olia Marchenko Moscow, Russian Federation
Gift Set for P.Y.E
    Set of Christmas gifts consists of a box with shiny pins and an envelope with a scarf. We have united objects, placing a star on them — a well-kn… Read More
    Set of Christmas gifts consists of a box with shiny pins and an envelope with a scarf. We have united objects, placing a star on them — a well-known symbol of the birth of Christ. You could find a poem by William Blake “The Tyger” on the scarf. The poem is essentially dedicated to God. On the box with pins, we put "Star Light, Star Bright" — a classical English nursery rhyme. We chose it because of the tradition to make a wish on Christmas night. Read Less
Gift Set for P.Y.E​​
Set of Christmas gifts consists of a box with shiny pins and an envelope with a scarf. We have united objects, placing a star on them — a well-known symbol of the birth of Christ. You could find a poem by William Blake “The Tyger” on the scarf. The poem is essentially dedicated to God. On the box with pins, we put "Star Light, Star Bright" — a classical English nursery rhyme. We chose it because of the tradition to make a wish on Christmas night.​​​​​
