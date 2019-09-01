About

Balfe Park Lane is a new multi-residential development that showcases innovative and sustainable design in Melbourne, Australia. Last year I was commissioned by the talented graphic design studio Local Peoples to create a pack of illustrations focused on community and collaboration. The whole process was really fun and we enjoyed creating these moments around green spaces and this amazing new neighborhood that is Brunswick. The style needed to be a mix of simple and colorful flat design with some sense of a background that we create using abstract shapes and lines.

