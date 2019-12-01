Simón Camarón

About

NAMING, BRANDING, ART DIRECTION, INTERIOR DESIGN — An authentic seaside offering in the context of a street taco place, where the practicality of the city blends with the fresh flavors of the sea. It's a place that has its origins at the beach, but taps into the language and feelings of a typical mexican street-place. The client had a very limited budget for the development of the brand and space design, so we chose materials, objects and graphic resources that we're simple to execute, while packing a punch through the message and style of the branding. The final result is an approachable brand for everybody but that attracts the eye of people with greater expectations from a taqueria. Read Less

