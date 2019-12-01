vegrande ®
Mérida, Mexico
Simón Camarón
Simón Camarón
Cancún, México

Un producto auténtico de costa sumado al concepto típico de taquería de calle, donde la practicidad de la ciudad y el buen sabor y frescura del mar se mezclan. Un sitio que por el origen del producto es de playa pero a través del lenguaje y ambientación, despierta una sensación típica de calle.

El cliente contaba con un presupuesto limitado para la creación del espacio y aplicaciones de marca, por lo que recurrimos a materiales, objetos y recursos gráficos de uso común, generando el impacto a través del mensaje y estilo de la marca. El resultado final es una marca capaz de percibirse accesible a todos y a su vez interesante para un público con mayores expectativas.

Simón Camarón es, además, el personaje que habla directamente, jugando con lenguaje sugestivo y de estilo coloquial mexicano, haciendo que la comunicación sea parte esencial de la experiencia del espacio y la marca.

An authentic seaside offering in the context of a street taco place, where the practicality of the city blends with the fresh flavors of the sea. It's a place that has its origins at the beach, but taps into the language and feelings of a typical mexican street-place. 

The client had a very limited budget for the development of the brand and space design, so we chose materials, objects and graphic resources that we're simple to execute, while packing a punch through the message and style of the branding. The final result is an approachable brand for everybody but that attracts the eye of people with greater expectations from a taqueria.

The name Simón Camarón [ see·MOHN kah·mah·RON ] is a rhyme and a wordplay, as "simón" is a colloquial way of saying "sí" (yes) in Mexico, while also being a name, allowing us to create Simón Camarón as a character also; a shrimp in full taquero outfit, riding a fish, these two being the main ingredients of the menu. 


