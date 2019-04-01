Upstairs Hotel - branding

The holiday group C-Hotels created this new urban hotel concept at the end of an extensive creative branding process, with aspirations that went far beyond the development of the visual brand identity. The comprehensive renovation of the erstwhile Royal Astor Hotel immediately offered a sound starting point for the structural work of the brand.
The architecture, the interiors, the materials and styles used, were all subjected to the minutest evaluation before being selected, and were then transformed into one powerful, unified hotel concept. We took control of just about every touchpoint of the brand, with the result that the hotel guests are completely immersed in a unique urban getaway.