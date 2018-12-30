ASTAIR
"A dining experience is more memorable when there is a story behind the concept."
Astair takes its name from the famous dancer Fred Astair in nostalgia for the years of Parisian parties.
This new address of the Passage des Panoramas calls chef Gilles Goujon and French interior designer Tristan Auer to imagine a festive, modern and warm brewery.
Our role was to buid the brand strategy in collaboration with the team and design the visual identity with its various applications.
Interior design Tristan Auer — Chef Gilles Goujon
IDENTITY
To make the branding consistent and wink at the French culture we designed sketches inspired by Jean Cocteau's drawings.
They build a bridge between art and modern cuisine. It's a way to communicate the brand vision trough art and create a real storytelling. Like a sensible gesture that leaves a mark, refers to the culinary experience.
WORDMARK
We revisit typography Cassandra in form and composition, emblematic of the creation of the 30s.Inspiration of Parisian type typography Art Deco present throughout the city on institutions. (From the sports typo of the municipal gymnasium of the 20th arrondissement to the golden letters of the Folies Bergères ...)
Work on reading, the movement of the eye, the word bounced by the variation of the hunt for letters.
Internationally, these characteristics are synonymous with the richness of Parisian typography. The design of this character echoes and pays homage to this heritage.
VISUAL IDENTITY
With an identity centered around the theme of the roaring years of Paris and french art reference illustration, we created a brand style which has been apply across menu, social media imagery, sign, hand-painting application and a study on print media and processes.
Wordmark / Stationnery / Environement / Set Design
PRINTING PROCESSES
Stationery has been carefully hot foiled with a rose gold on a red and strong Colorplan who remind us the colors of the ceiling. The drink card is a singer-bound booklet with an off-white paper and the Wine card is a booklet held at an A3 + cover by an elastic band.
The objects produced reinforce the experience and create consistency with the institution by modern formats with noble printing processes.
Thank You!