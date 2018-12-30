ASTAIR





"A dining experience is more memorable when there is a story behind the concept."





Astair takes its name from the famous dancer Fred Astair in nostalgia for the years of Parisian parties.

This new address of the Passage des Panoramas calls chef Gilles Goujon and French interior designer Tristan Auer to imagine a festive, modern and warm brewery.





Our role was to buid the brand strategy in collaboration with the team and design the visual identity with its various applications.







Interior design Tristan Auer — Chef Gilles Goujon











