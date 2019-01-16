Gosia Herba
Wrocław, Poland
    Hi! I'm happy to show you my another project: a set of 5 large-format (200 x 280 cm) illustrations inspired by the works of Maral Rahmanzadeh, an… Read More
    Hi! I'm happy to show you my another project: a set of 5 large-format (200 x 280 cm) illustrations inspired by the works of Maral Rahmanzadeh, an Azerbaijani graphic artist and painter (1916–2008). My artworks will be a part of the interior design of Art Gallery Hotel in Baku.  No material published here can be copied, reproduced, posted, used in any way without my written permission. © Gosia Herba Read Less
Hi!
I'm happy to show you my another project:
a set of 5 large-format (200 x 280 cm) illustrations inspired by the works of Maral Rahmanzadeh, an Azerbaijani graphic artist and painter (1916–2008). My artworks will be a part of the interior design of Art Gallery Hotel in Baku. 
© GOSIA HERBA 2019
Girls with watermelons
Fruit picking
Vases
After work
A Newspaper
