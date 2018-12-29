Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Jean-Michel Verbeeck
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Birds
Art Direction
,
Sculpting
,
454
86
1
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
12/29/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Jean-Michel Verbeeck
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Birds
Art Direction
,
Sculpting
,
454
86
1
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
12/29/2018
Add to Collection
BIRDS
_
"The birds are calling." Sculptural and geometric abstractions of birds.
T H A N K Y O U F O R W A T C H I N G
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Jean-Michel Verbeeck
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Exhibit
Multiple Owners
by:
Jean-Michel Verbeeck
by:
Casey Latiolais
Art Direction
490
3566
Featured On:
12/2/2018
Sculpt 2
by:
Jean-Michel Verbeeck
Art Direction
772
13780
Featured On:
10/8/2018
Hearts
by:
Jean-Michel Verbeeck
Digital Art
316
2610
Kinetic sculptures
by:
Jean-Michel Verbeeck
Art Direction
1306
22474
Featured On:
11/1/2017
Sculpt
by:
Jean-Michel Verbeeck
Art Direction
1925
23267
Featured On:
6/16/2017
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
Jean-Michel Verbeeck
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.