Local Preacher
Sochi, Russian Federation
NUCLEAR GARDEN
    A REGULAR GARDEN UNDER THE NUCLEAR SKY
In my fantasies about the post-apocalyptic future, I decided to depict plants at the dawn of a new unknown world.
I'm interested in how radiation can affect the flora and our perception of color.
This set will be periodically updated.
