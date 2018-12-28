Discover
Local Preacher
Sochi, Russian Federation
NUCLEAR GARDEN
Photography
,
Visual Effects
,
Digital Art
,
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
12/28/2018
Local Preacher
Sochi, Russian Federation
NUCLEAR GARDEN
Photography
,
Visual Effects
,
Digital Art
,
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
12/28/2018
A REGULAR GARDEN UNDER THE NUCLEAR SKY
Published:
In my fantasies about the post-apocalyptic future,
I decided to depict plants at the dawn of a new unknown world.
I'm interested in how radiation can affect the flora and our perception of color.
This set will be periodically updated.
ALSO YOU CAN FOLLOW ME HERE:
ELLO
INSTAGRAM
Thank You!
Local Preacher
Sochi, Russian Federation
A REGULAR GARDEN UNDER THE NUCLEAR SKY
Published:
Local Preacher
Sochi, Russian Federation
Plant
garden
Tropical
neon
acid
colorful
Magic
future
Flora
leaf
