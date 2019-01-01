L'EUROPE SAUVAGE
L’Europe Sauvage is a contemporary opera of nowadays, which is inspired by Les Indes Galantes, an opera-ballet from the 18th century.
The old opera was divided into 4 different entries that represent 4 different places in the world. The book is also structured into 4 different chapters: A, B, C and D. The forms represent the above view of the 4 buildings where the shows took place. This shows the link there is between the old and the contemporary operas.
The old opera was divided into 4 different entries that represent 4 different places in the world. The book is also structured into 4 different chapters: A, B, C and D. The forms represent the above view of the 4 buildings where the shows took place. This shows the link there is between the old and the contemporary operas.
Thank You!