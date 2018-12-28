Gough Street Neighbourhood Festival

About

Gough Street is an attractive area located in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. It covers new and old shops including residential areas. The festival aims t… Read More

Gough Street is an attractive area located in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. It covers new and old shops including residential areas. The festival aims to encourage more communication and care of our city. We want to encourage people to communicate more by face to face rather than in the digital world. Posters, lightboxes, chairs are installed around the district, moreover, we’ve given different schools and organization a plain canvas with the hug graphics and let them to recreate thier own hug paintings. We also invite the public to write down what they think about a good neighbourhood. Read Less

Published: