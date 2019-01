Back to the stars.

2019 has come and I am very proud to share this project,

product of many hours of love and hard work with Team Le Cube

and all the amazing group of artists I got the chance to work with every day.

As always my work was to direct the art and lead a group of

amazing artists and animators to create this beautiful piece.

Thanks to Final Frontier, Ritz-Carlton, Sanya and Saatchi & Saatchi

for trusting in our vision to tell this beautiful story.