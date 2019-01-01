Discover
Round Hours
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
Drawing
,
666
223
10
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
1/1/2019
Risograph
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
multiple colours stencil printed by Knust Press, Extrapool in Netherlands
14 x 19.5 cm / 24pp + covers / 365 limited editions
multiple colours stencil printed by
Knust Press
, Extrapool in Netherlands
Tags
Zine
cat illustration
Knust press
risograph
artist book
silk screen
Tools Used
Risograph
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
