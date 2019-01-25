Uber – Users Review 2018

A very important approach in creating the design of the special product characters was the gender. The characters should have no specific gender, race distinction, or any kind of social discrimination. They would have a tone of voice that would represent this multiplicity in each. For this, I did a lot of visual research and came up with a result where the forms should be more conceptual and stylized, to make the user find ways to entertain the characters. I did some testing with users to see the reaction and feedback on each character, until the best aesthetic / conceptual result.