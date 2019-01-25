Uber – Users Review 2018

About

I was invited by Uber Design team to collaborate and devolop some illustrations for review of 2018 to Drivers and Passengers users. The project proposal was to create 10 illustrations according to travel data of users and drivers. The project aimed to send a fun and informative review to the 75 million users who use the Uber app, according to the different types of trips. Read Less

Published: