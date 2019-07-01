Yuniqu - Adobe Live

Yuniqu - Digital Branding
Yuniqu is a perfume subscription service that allows you to purchase a new scent every month, therefore opening the customers mind to the world of perfumes.
I was asked to create the corporate design and website for the brand. Using soft color systems, unusual layouts based on grid systems I created specifically for this project and a sans serif font with visible contrast (Chap - Schick Toikka) I tried to capture the unique essence of the brand and bring it to life. To capture Yuniqu's soul I teamed up with photographer Peter Muntanion who guided me through the process of shooting the campaign, moodboards and product images for the brand. Scroll through the project and watch my Adobe Live talk about UI/UX design that I based on this project.