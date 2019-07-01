Marvin Schwaibold
Berlin, Germany
Message
Message
Yuniqu - Adobe Live
1647
252
14
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe XD

    View Gallery

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Yuniqu - Digital Branding - Yuniqu is a perfume subscription service that allows its customers to purchase a new scent every month, therefore ope… Read More
    Yuniqu - Digital Branding - Yuniqu is a perfume subscription service that allows its customers to purchase a new scent every month, therefore opening the customers mind to the world of perfumes.  I was asked to create the corporate design and website for the brand. Using soft color systems, unusual layouts based on grid systems I created specifically for this project and a sans serif font with visible contrast (Chap - Schick Toikka) I tried to capture the unique essence of the brand and bring it to life.  I directed and shot the entire campaign for Yuniqu with the talented photographer Peter Muntanion.  Scroll through the project and watch my Adobe Live talk about UI/UX design that I based on this project. Adobe XD Live - I was invited to join Adobe XD Live in San Fransisco by my hosts Paul Trani. Over two day's of intensive work I talked about the principal steps of setting up style guides for websites, building and making grid systems that help the creative process and playing wi Read Less
    Published:




Yuniqu - Digital Branding
-
Yuniqu is a perfume subscription service that allows you to purchase a new scent every month, therefore opening the customers mind to the world of perfumes. 

I was asked to create the corporate design and website for the brand. Using soft color systems, unusual layouts based on grid systems I created specifically for this project and a sans serif font with visible contrast (Chap - Schick Toikka) I tried to capture the unique essence of the brand and bring it to life. To capture Yuniqu's soul I teamed up with photographer Peter Muntanion who guided me through the process of shooting the campaign, moodboards and product images for the brand.

Scroll through the project and watch my Adobe Live talk about UI/UX design that I based on this project.










Adobe XD Live
-
I was invited to join Adobe Live in San Fransisco by my host Paul Trani. Over two day's of intensive work I talked about the principal steps of setting up style guides for websites, building and setting up grid systems that help the creative process and playing with layouts, spacing and size. 

I was also interviewed by Talin Wadsworth lead designer at Adobe XD where we discussed the do's and dont's of good graphic design and the future of Adobe XD as a software and playing ground for some of the most exciting and status quo challenging design works created and prototyped today.

You can find all of the replays below.





All rights to the illustrations to its owners. Used in this project for non commercial purposes. ​​​​​​​


Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.