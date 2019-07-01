Yuniqu - Adobe Live

About

Yuniqu - Digital Branding - Yuniqu is a perfume subscription service that allows its customers to purchase a new scent every month, therefore ope… Read More

Yuniqu - Digital Branding - Yuniqu is a perfume subscription service that allows its customers to purchase a new scent every month, therefore opening the customers mind to the world of perfumes. I was asked to create the corporate design and website for the brand. Using soft color systems, unusual layouts based on grid systems I created specifically for this project and a sans serif font with visible contrast (Chap - Schick Toikka) I tried to capture the unique essence of the brand and bring it to life. I directed and shot the entire campaign for Yuniqu with the talented photographer Peter Muntanion. Scroll through the project and watch my Adobe Live talk about UI/UX design that I based on this project. Adobe XD Live - I was invited to join Adobe XD Live in San Fransisco by my hosts Paul Trani. Over two day's of intensive work I talked about the principal steps of setting up style guides for websites, building and making grid systems that help the creative process and playing wi Read Less

Published: