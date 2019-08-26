2017.10 / A Movie Library in brain

Every time, when users open a brain, they will see an interesting brain scene and an interesting animation about Didi’s Technology. Each animation begins with the story of each character. By contrasting with their terrible experiences, we draw out the technical strength of Didi, and try our best to make the transition natural and interesting. After watching the video, users will enter the introduction page of the specific technology point. The style of these pages will be in sharp contrast with the previous one, converting from hand-pure puppet style to the intelligent AI of modern technology style which will definitely let users fully feel the modern technology visually and intuitively.

用户每打开一个大脑，都会看到一个有趣的脑内场景，以及一段关于滴滴科技的有趣动画。每段动画都从各人物故事开始，通过与他们经历的对比，

引出滴滴的科技实力，我们尽力让其中的转折自然，有趣。看完视频后会进入具体科技点的介绍页，这里的画面风格会与之前产生强烈反差，