2017.10 / A Movie Library in brain

The home entrance animation, in a dark tone background, quickly set up the gate of the library. The design of the gate refers to the classic poster of The Nutcracker(1993). Click the button on the gate and the lens moves forward. A fantastic view of the library is presented to users with an delicate animation effect, and then the user needs to select one of the statues of the celebrities which are displayed like exhibits.
首页入场动画，在暗色调的背景中，快速搭建出映像馆的大门。大门的设计参考了93年版的《胡桃夹子》经典海报。点击大门中的按钮，
镜头向前推进。一个奇幻的映像馆环境以细腻动画效果呈现给用户，将用户带到映像馆选择环节，一系列的名人雕像像展品一样陈列开来。
The layout of each character:
Jia Dan (he spent 17 years drawing the first map in the history of China. Comparing witha the traffic guidance screen of Didi, to draw the road information map based on real-time information is so efficient and rapid)
贾耽（他用17年时间绘制出中国历史上的第一张地图，对比滴滴的交通诱导屏，根据实时信息绘制出得路况信息图是如此的高效迅速）
Indians (the Indian people love carpooling, but it is neither convenient nor safe when comparing to the efficient carpooling calculated by didi’s intelligent matching algorithm) 印度人 (开挂的印度民族喜爱拼车，但既不便捷也不安全，对比滴滴通过智能匹配算法计算出的高效拼车）
Every time, when users open a brain, they will see an interesting brain scene and an interesting animation about Didi’s Technology. Each animation begins with the story of each character. By contrasting with their terrible experiences, we draw out the technical strength of Didi, and try our best to make the transition natural and interesting. After watching the video, users will enter the introduction page of the specific technology point. The style of these pages will be in sharp contrast with the previous one, converting from hand-pure puppet style to the intelligent AI of modern technology style which will definitely let users fully feel the modern technology visually and intuitively.
用户每打开一个大脑，都会看到一个有趣的脑内场景，以及一段关于滴滴科技的有趣动画。每段动画都从各人物故事开始，通过与他们经历的对比，
引出滴滴的科技实力，我们尽力让其中的转折自然，有趣。看完视频后会进入具体科技点的介绍页，这里的画面风格会与之前产生强烈反差，
由手工质朴的木偶转换到现代科技的智慧AI，让用户从视觉上直观感受到滴滴现代的科技。
Animated motion segmentation and description documents
动画动效的分镜以及描述文档
After we confirmed the final layouts, the animation execution and program development part is handed over to the executive company Whale Dream.
在layout确定后，动画执行及程序开发部分交由执行公司鲸梦制作。
Html5 website (online)screen video
Html5 website 录屏视频，实际上线效果演示
Movie-poster styled communication materials
电影海报风格的线上传播物料