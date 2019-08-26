2017.10 / A Movie Library in brain
Didi Chuxing App, for ordinary consumers, is just a car-hailing tool with low brand-awareness in its technological advances.
In fact, every match of driver and passenger is the result of big data and cloud computing which  is all about technology.
Didi needs to simplify those complicated technologies and to transmit to its consumers, so that they can recognize the technical capabilities of its  brand and the value it brings to the society. Therefore, we compile 7 technology points and hide them into the brains of 7 ancient celebrities.
Comparing with the terrible traveling experience of the ancients, we can clearly see how easily and effectily modern people enjoy in their travel, 
owing to  Didi's technologies. We made these 7 tech-points stories into 7 30-second animated short films and designed a html5  website called "Movie Library in Mind" to package the 7 animitions. 

滴滴出行App对普通消费者而言，只是一个叫车软件，品牌的科技认知度低。
实际上每一次司机乘客的匹配，都是是大数据云计算的结果，都是科技在背后的支撑。
滴滴需要将复杂难懂的科技，化繁为简的输出给消费者，让大家认识到这个品牌的技术上的能力以及为社会带来的价值。
因此，我们整理了7个科技点，把7个科技点藏到了7个古今中外名人的大脑中。
借用他们在出行上各种殚精竭虑的悲惨经历，对比通过滴滴的科技，现代人如何高效轻松地享受科技带来的出行上的便捷。
我们将7个故事制作成了7支30秒动画短片，并设计了这样一个叫做“脑内映像馆”的html5 website来包装承载这7支动画。

See more details below.​​​​​​
以下会详细展示这个h5的相关内容细节：

In the very beginning, we created two concepts to show the 7 technology points.
最初阶段，我们设计了两个概念包装这7个科技点。

Option 1 
We described Didi Technology as an obelisk representing human civilization and launched it into space and finally captured by aliens.
Each side of the obelisk is engraved by pictogram to show the totem of each technology point. The human technological civilizations were interpreted  from the perspective of aliens, to let didi users understand the technology in a humorous way.

方案一
将滴滴科技比喻为为代表人类文明的方尖碑，用火箭发射到太空，最终被外星人捕获。方尖碑的每一面都用象形图案雕刻为图腾，对着一个应科技点。​​​​​​​从外星人的视角去解读这些人类的科技文明，以幽默的形式让用户了解这些滴滴的科技 。​​​​​​​

Option 2
We designed the 7 ancients with nutcracker style to reveal the awkwardness and helplessness of the ancients at that time. The head of each puppet can be opened, so that we can easily see what were troubles haunting them everyday. Their mind stories are showed by 7 different animations. After that, we displayed to the audience today's technology. We have designed today's technology into the image of a smart robot, and deepen the  audience's impression by the huge contrast between the past and nowadays.

方案二
借用动画中的7个角色形象，将它们设计成类似胡桃夹子风格的形象，比喻当时古人的笨拙与无奈，每一个木偶的头部都可以打开，
让我们看到每个木头人脑子里都在日思夜想的头疼事，与动画紧密地衔接。在看过木头人大脑后，再展示给观众，今天的科技的大脑的模样。
我们把今天的科技设计成一个智慧的机器人形象，通过前后的反差对比，加深观众对于科技的印象。


The home entrance animation, in a dark tone background, quickly set up the gate of the library. The design of the gate refers to the classic poster of The Nutcracker(1993). Click the button on the gate and the lens moves forward. A fantastic view of the library is presented to users with an delicate animation effect, and then the user needs to select one of the statues of the celebrities which are displayed like exhibits.

首页入场动画，在暗色调的背景中，快速搭建出映像馆的大门。大门的设计参考了93年版的《胡桃夹子》经典海报。点击大门中的按钮，
镜头向前推进。一个奇幻的映像馆环境以细腻动画效果呈现给用户，将用户带到映像馆选择环节，一系列的名人雕像像展品一样陈列开来。
​​​​​​​The layout of each character:
  每一个名人木偶的美术稿：

Yongzheng (he was busy with the political papers in his whole life. 
However, all those information can be processed in a flash, compared to the big data processing ability of Didi)
雍正（毕生忙于朝政批阅奏折，但雍正一生处理的信息量，滴滴一瞬间就可以处理完成，对比滴滴的大数据处理能力）
Columbus (The New World is found actually by a fluke, comparing to the accurate judgment of the optimal route based on didi’s real-time data)
哥伦布（发现新大陆实际是位置搞错歪打正着，对比滴滴基于实时数据对最优路线的准确判断）
Alice Hawe (the inventor of zipper, he can never believe that the world's largest zipper is didi’s zipper car which can adjust the tidal road in real-time)
艾丽斯豪（拉链的发明家，他想不到今天这个世界最大的拉链，是滴滴的拉链车，可以实时调整潮汐路段车道）
Alpha Go (the pronunciation of Go is the same as Dog in Chinese)
(Alpha Go is facing 361 points crossed by 19x19 lines on the chess board, and Didi AI processes thousands of data per day 
which including Countless real-time vehicle data on the road)
阿尔法狗*(GO在中文中读音同“狗”)
（Alpha Go在围棋领域面对的是围棋棋盘上19x19条线交叉出的361个点，而滴滴人工智能每天处理的数据是成千上万条道路上无数实时车辆）
Jia Dan (he spent 17 years drawing the first map in the history of China. Comparing witha the traffic guidance screen of Didi,  to draw the road information map based on real-time information is so efficient and rapid)
贾耽（他用17年时间绘制出中国历史上的第一张地图，对比滴滴的交通诱导屏，根据实时信息绘制出得路况信息图是如此的高效迅速）
Indians (the Indian people love carpooling, but it is neither convenient nor safe when comparing to the efficient carpooling calculated by didi’s intelligent matching algorithm)   印度人 (开挂的印度民族喜爱拼车，但既不便捷也不安全，对比滴滴通过智能匹配算法计算出的高效拼车） 
Every time, when users open a brain, they will see an interesting brain scene and an interesting animation about Didi’s Technology. Each animation begins with the story of each character. By contrasting with their terrible experiences, we draw out the technical strength of Didi, and try our  best to make the transition natural and interesting. After watching the video, users will enter the introduction page of the specific technology point. The style of these pages will be in sharp contrast with the previous one, converting from hand-pure puppet style to the intelligent AI of modern technology style which will definitely let users fully feel the modern technology visually and intuitively.
用户每打开一个大脑，都会看到一个有趣的脑内场景，以及一段关于滴滴科技的有趣动画。每段动画都从各人物故事开始，通过与他们经历的对比，
引出滴滴的科技实力，我们尽力让其中的转折自然，有趣。看完视频后会进入具体科技点的介绍页，这里的画面风格会与之前产生强烈反差，
由手工质朴的木偶转换到现代科技的智慧AI，让用户从视觉上直观感受到滴滴现代的科技。
Animated motion segmentation and description documents
动画动效的分镜以及描述文档

After we confirmed the final layouts, the animation execution and program development part is handed over to the executive company Whale Dream.
在layout确定后，动画执行及程序开发部分交由执行公司鲸梦制作。
Html5 website (online)screen video
Html5 website 录屏视频，实际上线效果演示

Movie-poster styled communication materials
电影海报风格的线上传播物料
Launch Time - 2017.10
Director - 记明/Jiming
Storyboard - 记明/Jiming
Art Director - 记明/Jiming & 杨惠/Cosmo
Illustration - 记明/Jiming & 杨惠/Cosmo
Animation - 杨惠/Cosmo & 鲸梦/Whale Dream
Copywriter - 乐乐
Develop - 鲸梦/Whale Dream

Welcome to scan the code to learn more. thank you
欢迎大家扫码浏览，谢谢
    Owners

    cosmo yang Beijing, China
    zhang jiming Beijing, China

    Project Made For

    Motion D Beijing, China
    Behance Beijing Beijing, China
    Shanghai Design Team Shanghai, China
    Good Design Team New York, NY, USA
    BeChengdu Chengdu, China

