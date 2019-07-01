Cansu Merdamert
London, United Kingdom
Message
Message
Theobromocacao Chocolate
1199
274
18
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Theobromocacao Chocolate is the taxonomic classification for the plant also called the cacao tree and the cocoa tree, which is a smell evergreen … Read More
    Theobromocacao Chocolate is the taxonomic classification for the plant also called the cacao tree and the cocoa tree, which is a smell evergreen tree in the family Malvaceae, native to the deep tropical regions of Central and South America. It’s seeds, cocoa beans, are used to make cocoa mass, cocoa power and handmade chocolate. Based in London. Read Less
    Published:
Y O U    C A N    F O L L O W    M E    O N
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.