











LUCA PRIMA (I, II, III) - MICROLENSING





Though a further distance from Earth than Chrysalis, the three planets of Luca Prima were detected first. A discovery made by astronomers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory through an observational technique called microlensing, which is caused by the deflection of light by a massive object.



And massive they are.



The xO-9 probe spend five years exploring these Neptune-sized exoplanets that are approximately 10 times the mass of Earth. And the closest in evolution to Earth than any planetoid ever to be detected by our telescopes.



Perhaps it is fitting for worlds of such cosmic immensity to have three of their own suns orbiting in a geocentric formulation. This a reminder of the pre-Copernican model, which placed the Earth in the center of our universe.



Though the three planets are nearly identical in size and terrestrial features, the presence of Uranus-like rings around Luca Prima I (LP I) create a breathtaking spectacle as the xO-9 breaches the perimeter of the cluster.



The first images broadcast from the probe’s descent to LP I are of a watery world bathed in the light of what appears to be perpetual daybreak. Algae blooms shimmer on the surface of LPI’s massive Archyon sea, while the xO-9’s multi-beam sonar equipment reveals the existence of vast underwater coral reefs. And inland, freshwater rivers flow from a system of mountain ranges that traverse each of the planet’s eleven continents.



All determiners of potential, viable habitats for extraterrestrial life.



But the gravitational anomalies of Luca Prima caution that this is a strange and alien world. Astrophysicists have been mystified by the massive, multi-ton boulders that float, like weightless armadas, just above the terrain.

















