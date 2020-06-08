IR Explorations

user's avatar
Ever since I bought my infrared filter it has been in my backpack and has traveled always with me. But the truth is that I barely use it. However, it's a lot of fun to take infrared photos, specially since it's hard to know what the outcome will be unless you are an IR expert, which I'm not.
These images were taken in my hometown, Alicante, and it was really interesting to visit some of my favorite spots to capture them in a different way. 
Thank you all!
Limited edition prints available. 
Please, contact at hello@andresgallardo.photography
