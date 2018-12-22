I'm proud to present the fruit of a year of sweat, studies and hard work. These are the illustrations of the "Atlas of the Mysterious Places of Italy", published by Bompiani. Me and Massimo Polidoro have worked intensively to this collection of magical places, mysterious legends or unexplained facts.
We have explored a forgotten and hidden part of Italy. Welcome to those places made of a thousands strange legends.
Thank You!