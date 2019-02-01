C O S T E S R E S T A U R A N T

menu design for the first Michelin-starred restaurant in Budapest, Hungary





Costes Kamilla Mihály The very first Hungarian Michelin-starred restaurant,is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. For this occasion they decided to introduce a game through the ordering process to compose an interactive gastronomical experience. The basic idea to use cards as an explanatory menu is coming from their Michelin-starred chef, Eszter Palágyi who is famous for her inventive, playful cuisine. The expendable set consisting of 16 various elements resembles of a card game with typically arranged symbols and texts presented on a special cardboard paper. Slightly bigger than the ordinary play cards yet comfortable to hold, the cards unfold the whole menu with explanations and fun facts written by our former contributor,. On the front side of the cards the main ingredients of each dish are highlighted with dexterous line-drawings which are printed with letterpress technics. The logotype is emphasized with silver hot foil stamping. The gentle shining of silver appears on the edge painting and on the box of the cards as well. The joker is a blank card, a sort of a guest-book to encourage the visitors to leave a comment on the experience – to complete the game.



Ph photography by András Zoltai photography by

Ad art direction by Eszter Laki

Gr graphic designers – Eszter Laki & Réka Imre







