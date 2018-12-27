Rollers Bakehouse

About

Tucked behind The Corso esplanade in Manly, Sydney, is a new pastry bakehouse called Rollers that experiments with humble pastry formats to create new and exciting flavour profiles. We created a fun, relaxed yet quirky brand identity for Rollers, featuring custom cursive typography and a cute rolling scroll marque. Read Less

