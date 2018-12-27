A Friend of Mine
Melbourne, Australia
Rollers Bakehouse
    Tucked behind The Corso esplanade in Manly, Sydney, is a new pastry bakehouse called Rollers that experiments with humble pastry formats to creat… Read More
    Tucked behind The Corso esplanade in Manly, Sydney, is a new pastry bakehouse called Rollers that experiments with humble pastry formats to create new and exciting flavour profiles. We created a fun, relaxed yet quirky brand identity for Rollers, featuring custom cursive typography and a cute rolling scroll marque. Read Less
Tucked behind The Corso esplanade in Manly, Sydney, is a new pastry bakehouse called Rollers that experiments with humble pastry formats to create new and exciting flavour profiles. We created a fun, relaxed yet quirky brand identity for Rollers, featuring custom cursive typography and a cute rolling scroll marque.
Signage was an integral part of placemaking in a location so hidden away from main foot traffic. Custom type was formed out of wrought iron and designed to cast different interesting shadows throughout the day.
Design Team: Suzy Tuxen and Veronica Lee. Interiors by Brad Barrow. Chairs by Dowel Jones.
