Rollers Bakehouse

Tucked behind The Corso esplanade in Manly, Sydney, is a new pastry bakehouse called Rollers that experiments with humble pastry formats to create new and exciting flavour profiles. We created a fun, relaxed yet quirky brand identity for Rollers, featuring custom cursive typography and a cute rolling scroll marque.
Signage was an integral part of placemaking in a location so hidden away from main foot traffic. Custom type was formed out of wrought iron and designed to cast different interesting shadows throughout the day.
