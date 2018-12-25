About

The job: Brand identity for Cousa, a woodworking studio from Embu das Artes, Brazil. The challenge: Once we learned more about their handcrafted processes and how they apply traditional Japanese woodwork techniques to their products, our goal was to reflect the quality of craftsmanship and the care wood receives while it is shaped into a product in a very delicate way that dialogues with its audience, people with real love for good design. The outcome: The wordmark is refined yet simple, creating a direct connection to the woodworkers' philosophy. The brand identity is based on minimalist compositions and a color combination of dark green and pale yellow allowing a good balance between their products and its communication. Read Less

