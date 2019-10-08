Theater Erlangen – Spielzeitheft 2018/19
Neue Gestaltung
Theater Erlangen season’s programme 
2018/19

The venue of the Theater Erlangen is exceptional: built 300 years ago, it is the oldest baroque theatre of Southern Germany still 
used for performances. An anniversary, that yet again gives cause to reflect on the importance and the future challenges of one of the city‘s major cultural institutions.

Five booklets in strong colours. This is how the season’s programme 2018/19 presents the anniversary’s productions and offers. Numerous illustrations, associative texts and visual impressions accompany the booklets. Via a corresponding app trigger images make animations and performers come to life.
