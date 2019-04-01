Illustrations - 2018

I A M - I love garden! And it’s me
Work space -
It’s been nice to work with WeWork India Creative Team for the project “ the Artist point View “ about how the
workspace should be. This is my ideal workspace, a garden like open air space filled with plants and fresh air.
T R A P -
It’s been happy to work with BYE BYE STRAWS, basically means saying NO TO PLASTIC STRAWS, as they are single-use plastics with a "useful" life of only 10 minutes, but instead they are elements that never degrade. The vast majority of this waste ends up in the sea and contributes to the contamination of all the oceans of the planet, in addition to affecting very seriously the marine fauna and ourselves. I feel like the humans are ruin the Earth. Humankind is revealed as simultaneously insignificant and
utterly dominant in the grand of life on Earth by a groundbreaking new assessment of all life on the planet.
The report says since the rise of human civilisation 83% of wild mammals have been lost. Also I feel sad to see ByeByeStraws study about the straws and plastics ruined and affected the marine animals.
It's too late but still we can save I hope.
Ode to Kerala -
It’s been nice to work with Design Fabric for making this stamp for World Post Day.
October 9th was first declared World Post Day at the 1969 UPU Congress in Tokyo, Japan, to commemorate the establishment of a Universal Postal Union. The proposal was submitted by Shri Anand Mohan Narula, a member of the Indian delegation. Since then, the World Post Day has been celebrated all over the world to highlight the importance of the postal services through post office visits, seminars and philately workshops.
Way back home 🏠
Victory of light over darkness - Did this for Diwali festive
R E D H A I R - For two fresh creative.
Sea Side
Frida Kahlo - Experimenting using symmetry
Is it? -
Yaa it's a hippo.
Nooo.. its a stone!
Is it?
Nooo.. its a stone!
Is it?
SKY -
The world without prisons
Perfection
Living things
Scary scenes
The viewers of the strike ..
- Aman
An illustration to represent 7 year old Aman’s poem for ALFA - A paediatric rehabilitation centre which gives
special care for autism children.
Happy Independence Day - Did for 72nd Indian Independence Day
Love Birds
Say Hello - Web cover page illustration
You look" Amazing" I'm so lucky" Grannies on Vacation!!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royal Wedding 2018.
It's Endless!! - Falling in Deep
F T W
I For ink-wood - It’s a tree, notable for it’s dark, hardwood and native to Florida and West Indies.
O for Orphan - P for Parrot
International children’s charity has found that 4 percent of India’s child
population of 20 million are orphans. Most of these have been abandoned by
their parents! They are angels 👼 don’t let them die, don’t let them be orphaned!
S for Seahorse Z for Zebra
Lady on Balcony
They are synchronised well!
"Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much"
- Hellen Keller
Bird Of Paradise
Happy Holidays 🔥
I’ve commissioned Christmas themed creative for Procreate - Apple App Store.
Wishing you a
Merry X'mas & Happy New Year
Thank You!