Editorial and Commercial work Autumn/Winter 2018

A selection of branding, cover, editorial and spot illustrations commissioned for various clients in the autumn/winter period of 2018.
Clients include:
The New York Times, The New Yorker, FT, The Gentleman's Journal, The Atlantic, Walmart, Rama Works, Burda Verlag, Sense of Home, Homerun, Family Store, Electrified, Cavendish Music, Shortlist, Hive Helsinki, Kuudes, Supercell, Wired, Family Circle, Dedica Anthology, Die Zeit,
Sense of Home
Rama Works
WIRED
Die Zeit
FT Weekend Magazine
The New Yorker
Gentleman's Journal
Family Store
The New York Times
Boom Bap
Homerun
The New York Times
Hive Helsinki
Dedica Anthology
Family Circle
The New Yorker
Shortlist
Wired World 2019
The Atlantic x Walmart
Electrified
Thanks for Viewing!
Thank You!