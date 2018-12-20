Janne Iivonen
Brighton, United Kingdom
Message
Message
Editorial and Commercial work Autumn/Winter 2018
1132
212
4
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    A selection of branding, cover, editorial and spot illustrations commissioned for various clients in the autumn/winter period of 2018.
    Published:
A selection of branding, cover, editorial and spot illustrations commissioned for various clients in the autumn/winter period of 2018.

Clients include:

The New York Times, The New Yorker, FT, The Gentleman's Journal, The Atlantic, Walmart, Rama Works, Burda Verlag, Sense of Home, Homerun, Family Store, Electrified, Cavendish Music, Shortlist, Hive Helsinki, Kuudes, Supercell, Wired, Family Circle, Dedica Anthology, Die Zeit, 


Sense of Home
Rama Works
WIRED
Die Zeit
FT Weekend Magazine
The New Yorker
Gentleman's Journal
Family Store
The New York Times
Boom Bap
Homerun
The New York Times
Hive Helsinki
Dedica Anthology
Family Circle
The New Yorker
Shortlist
Wired World 2019
The Atlantic x Walmart
Electrified
Thanks for Viewing!
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.