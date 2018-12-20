Editorial and Commercial work Autumn/Winter 2018

A selection of branding, cover, editorial and spot illustrations commissioned for various clients in the autumn/winter period of 2018.





Clients include:





The New York Times, The New Yorker, FT, The Gentleman's Journal, The Atlantic, Walmart, Rama Works, Burda Verlag, Sense of Home, Homerun, Family Store, Electrified, Cavendish Music, Shortlist, Hive Helsinki, Kuudes, Supercell, Wired, Family Circle, Dedica Anthology, Die Zeit,







