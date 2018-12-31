ranganath krishnamani
Bangalore, India
Message
Message
Everyday Musings
474
151
14
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe Sketch

    View Gallery

    Download Now

  • About

    About

    The series is a peek into the every day life of people, going about their day to day activities. Scenes that are mundane everyday happenings, but… Read More
    The series is a peek into the every day life of people, going about their day to day activities. Scenes that are mundane everyday happenings, but have sparked a thought in my mind while travelling in and around Bangalore.  These scenes are a compilation of observations while waiting in the long traffic lights, or by the side of the road, or during my many short trips around Bangalore.  Read Less
    Published:
The series is a peek into the every day life of people, going about their day to day activities. Scenes that are mundane everyday happenings, but have sparked a thought in my mind while travelling in and
 around Bangalore. 

These scenes are a compilation of my observations while waiting in the long traffic lights, or by the side of the road, or during my many short trips around Bangalore. The common thread across all the scenes, is   the single source of light that is intended to add drama and illuminates the subjects.

Moonlight and diyas 


In the middle - A little girl gazing at the balloons in delight, while waiting to cross the road. Scenes my everyday commute and observations waiting at the signal light.


A vantage point into peoples faith, culture and aesthetic choices from the back seat of a taxi cab.


Sharing a ride! Scenes from my daily commute. People and scenarios that have caught my attention whilst waiting at the long traffic lights


Starry night, campfire and hot chai.


The play of light



Initial  sketches

Leap of Faith - A family offering their respect, united in faith


Closer look at the the details




Thanks for Watching!
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.