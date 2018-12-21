Tom Bernardes
Stockholm, Sweden
Tainá and the Amazon´s Guardian
    Tainá and the Amazon´s Guardians is inspired on the adventures of the little indian Tainá, revealing the beauty of the Amazon forest and the extraordinary fauna and flora. The series intends to stimulate children to respect the cultural differences between people, as well as their proper skills and limitations, bringing a message of friendship, respect and care for the nature on each episode. Tainá and the Amazon´s Guardians is a co-production between Sincrocine and Nickelodeon. Instagram: @tom_bernardes www.TomBernardes.com Read Less
