Japanese Tales Book Project

Japanese Tales ( by Royall Tyler, Folio Society) features more than 200 well known and obscure tales from medieval Japan.

This edition features 8 interior full color illustrations, bound in blocked cloth with die cut and blocked slipcase.

Images were created with heavy research into Japanese art history, and adding contemporary touch on top. Drawings are ink and brush on watercolor paper, colored with Adobe Photoshop.

illustration: Yuko Shimizu, art direction and design: Raquel Leis Allion, published by Folio Society (UK), 2018

Awards and recognitions: Silver Medal in book category, Society of Illustrators