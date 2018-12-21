Anjela Freyja
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
GOOP x The Natural History Museum — Fall Winter 2018
Fashion Editorial for Goop, Issue 3.
Featuring antique botanical illustrations  provided by The Museum of Natural History of London.
Model: Ruby Aldridge. Photography by Royal Gilbert.

Anjela Freyja (Art Direction & Collage)
Royal Gilbert (Photography)
Ruby Aldridge (Model)
Ali Pew (Styling)
Rubi Jones (Hair)
Grace Ahn (Beauty)
Special Thanks to The Natural History Museum


