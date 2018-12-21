GOOP x The Natural History Museum — Fall Winter 2018

About

Fall Winter Fashion Editorial for GOOP, Issue 3. Featuring antique botanical illustrations provided by the Natural History Museum of London. Anjela Freyja (Art Direction & Collage) Royal Gilbert (Photography) Ruby Aldridge (Model) Ali Pew (Styling) Rubi Jones (Hair) Grace Ahn (Beauty) Read Less

