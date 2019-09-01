About

Construed MIMIC III The study of Picasso’s artwork has always been a great experience and I have learnt a lot from his work. This time I have ag… Read More

Construed MIMIC III The study of Picasso’s artwork has always been a great experience and I have learnt a lot from his work. This time I have again picked 6 art pieces from his work and try to recreate them in a different way, I am trying to explore more complexity and abstraction of the shapes he used in his work. Omaraqil CRSTUDIO Read Less

Published: