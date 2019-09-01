Omar. Aqil
Lahore, Pakistan
Message
Message
Construed - MIMIC III
1470
447
32
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Construed MIMIC III The study of Picasso’s artwork has always been a great experience and I have learnt a lot from his work. This time I have ag… Read More
    Construed MIMIC III The study of Picasso’s artwork has always been a great experience and I have learnt a lot from his work. This time I have again picked 6 art pieces from his work and try to recreate them in a different way, I am trying to explore more complexity and abstraction of the shapes he used in his work. Omaraqil CRSTUDIO Read Less
    Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.