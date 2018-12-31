Alice Lin
Beijing, China
A Moony Night
A moony night / 明月夜
Traditional Chinese paints on silk/绢本设色
90x120cm (36x47in) 
2018
A moony night, it's about getting empowerment in a soothing way. Dragon is a charming creature, resembled superpower, enlightenment and energy. Every time I saw it in an ancient mural art in a temple, I would get a strong sense of empowerment. Here I’d like to bring the same empowerment to the viewers. 
In those of my paintings mostly have involved different creatures, hope I could develop a sense of self-respect, respect for other species and life energy. 
Sightseeing/觀山 
Traditional Chinese pigment on silk/絹本設色
90x75cm(35x30in) 
2018
Flamingo and Rabbit / 兔子和火烈鸟
Traditional Chinese pigment on silk / 絹本設色
27x19in (68x48cm) 
2018
An anxious rabbit in its room/一只焦虑的兔子在它的房间里
Traditional Chinese pigments on silk/绢本设色
90x75cm (35x30in) 
2018 
More Behance
