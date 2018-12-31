A moony night / 明月夜

Traditional Chinese paints on silk/绢本设色

90x120cm (36x47in)

2018

A moony night, it's about getting empowerment in a soothing way. Dragon is a charming creature, resembled superpower, enlightenment and energy. Every time I saw it in an ancient mural art in a temple, I would get a strong sense of empowerment. Here I’d like to bring the same empowerment to the viewers.