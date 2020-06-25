Infinity Tea-party
Alice Lin
Infinity tea-party / 無限茶會
Traditional Chinese paints on rice paper /紙本設色
70x110cm(28x43in) 
2018
OUCH!
Traditional Chinese paints on rice paper /紙本設色
55x62cm (22x24in​​​​​​​)
Half & half / 一半一半
Traditional Chinese paints on rice paper/紙本設色
60x70cm (24x28in)
