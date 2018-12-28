MUTE / Nathaniel Rueda
Vivid Seats / Pop Music Outfits
    Iconic Musicians go far and beyond composing and performing amazing music. Their stage persona, live shows and specially outfits become part of their image and identity, being as relevant and iconic as their music to many. They become trend-setters, influence fashion and re-invent it, often taking it to the extremes of varied concepts and ideas. This illustration series, commissioned by Vivid Seats, looks to capture the intensity, uniqueness and variety of 6 pop artist's signature outfits. Some being used for music videos, others for live shows and many for award ceremonies, all of them have become easily recognizable by fans and casual listeners alike. From legends like Michael Jackson, Freddie Mercury, David Bowie and Madonna, to more recent personalities like Beyoncé and Lady Gaga; these are pop music's most iconic outfits. Read Less
    Published:



Client: Vivid Seats
Date: June 2018

Iconic Musicians go far and beyond composing and performing amazing music. Their stage persona, live shows and specially outfits become part of their image and identity, being as relevant and iconic as their music to many. They become trend-setters, influence fashion and re-invent it, often taking it to the extremes of varied concepts and ideas.

This illustration series, commissioned by Vivid Seats, looks to capture the intensity, uniqueness and variety of 6 pop artist's signature outfits. Some being used for music videos, others for live shows and many for award ceremonies, all of them have become easily recognizable by fans and casual listeners alike.  From legends like Michael Jackson, Freddie Mercury, David Bowie and Madonna, to more recent personalities like Beyoncé and Lady Gaga; these are pop music's most iconic outfits.

Thanks for visiting!


Commisions? Message me at: nathanieleo922@gmail.com


