Bureau Oberhaeuser Calendar 2019
    Each new year starts with a celebration, a Holiday celebrated by almost every nation. As we prepared concepts for this year’s calendar, this made… Read More
    Each new year starts with a celebration, a Holiday celebrated by almost every nation. As we prepared concepts for this year’s calendar, this made us wonder what other Holidays are commonly celebrated among other nations. In that spirit of unity, we wanted to provide a general impression of how nations and people groups around the earth celebrate. In which quarters, months and days of 2019 the most holidays take place, and which occasions are celebrated the most around the world. Read Less
    Published:

