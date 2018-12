About

AWAKEN BLUE GIANTS is a photo series by fine art and landscape photographer Jan Erik Waider in collaboration with Michael Schauer. Part I and II … Read More

AWAKEN BLUE GIANTS is a photo series by fine art and landscape photographer Jan Erik Waider in collaboration with Michael Schauer. Part I and II of the series was taken in Iceland at Svínafellsjökull and Hoffellsjökull. Both glaciers are outlet glaciers from Vatnajökull, the largest ice cap in Iceland and one of the largest in area in Europe. The images of Part III were taken at Jökulsárlón, a large glacial lake on the edge of Vatnajökull National Park. Read Less

Published: