The Hepworth Prize for Sculpture 2018

Identity, Print & Exhibition Design

The Hepworth Prize for Sculpture back in 2016 Passport created the original identity forand this year, the biennial award returned for its second instalment after a hugely successful launch. It continues to recognise a British or UK-based artist of any age, at any stage in their career, who has made a significant contribution to the development of contemporary sculpture and this time featured an expanded list of five nominees. A judging panel of influential figures in the art world selected the winner in November 2018, but visitors have also been encouraged to experience, debate and judge the Prize for themselves, with a "People's Choice Award" to be announced in January 2019.





Our original 2016 identity was successfully pitched based on the idea that it could be pulled apart and reassembled for each year of the Prize. For Year 2, we have completely renewed the visual language and application. Taking influence from the angles used within the logo, we have played upon the concept of transforming the 2D into the 3D. By utilising the idea of folds and unconventional formats, the sculptural subject matter is communicated in its most basic form without the need for imagery. We combined this approach with a diverse and unexpected colour palette that features bold and contrasting colour pairings that work together to create a signature graphic for the Prize campaign which communicates an appropriate celebratory tone of voice. Elements of this graphic could then be isolated and expanded upon to keep the identity fresh and unpredictable over such a comprehensive list of deliverables that included; nationwide digital, print and outdoor marketing campaign, invitations, promotional materials, indoor & outdoor exhibition way-finding & signage, gallery interpretation guide, leaflets, flyers, social media content, assets for film, tote bags and gift shop merchandise.