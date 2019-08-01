Maximus Chatsky
Hamburg, Germany
Book Design / Lev Khesin — Morphologie
    Book design "Morphologie" for an Artist Lev Khesin. If you want to buy a book, please write to lev.khesin@gmx.de Don't forget to check website for a works overview https://www.levkhesin.com
    Book design "Morphologie" for an Artist Lev Khesin. If you want to buy a book, please write to lev.khesin@gmx.de Don't forget to check website for a works overview https://www.levkhesin.com Read Less
    Published:
If you want to buy a book, please write to artist lev.khesin@gmx.de
Also you can check a website for an overview of his works www.levkhesin.com
Thank You!
