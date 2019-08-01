Discover
Maximus Chatsky
Hamburg, Germany
Book Design / Lev Khesin — Morphologie
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
Print Design
,
Published:
Featured In:
Book design "Morphologie" for an Artist Lev Khesin. If you want to buy a book, please write to lev.khesin@gmx.de Don't forget to check website for a works overview https://www.levkhesin.com
Book design "Morphologie" for an Artist Lev Khesin. If you want to buy a book, please write to lev.khesin@gmx.de Don't forget to check website for a works overview https://www.levkhesin.com
If you want to buy a book, please write to artist
lev.khesin@gmx.de
Also you can check a website for an overview of his works
www.levkhesin.com
www.instagram.com/lkhesin
|
www.facebook.com/lev.khesin
Thank You!
Illustrations for CEO Magazine
by:
Maximus Chatsky
Illustration
9
54
Touch screen animation for tesa headquarters
Multiple Owners
by:
Maximus Chatsky
by:
≧◡≦ evarevolver.com
Illustration
164
2377
The German Electricity Market (brand eins magazine)
by:
Maximus Chatsky
Illustration
9
241
The future of mobile banking apps (Otkritie Bank)
by:
Maximus Chatsky
Illustration
19
314
rabota.ua
Multiple Owners
by:
Lena Smirnova
by:
FEDORIV Creative Company
by:
SASHA BLAGOV
by:
Maximus Chatsky
Graphic Design
578
8527
Basic Description
Book design "Morphologie" for an Artist Lev Khesin. If you want to buy a book, please write to lev.khesin@gmx.de Don't forget to check website for a works overview https://www.levkhesin.com
Tags
book
artist
abstract
art
Layout
vinyl
germany
