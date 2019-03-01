Aris Zenone
Lausanne, Switzerland
Une histoire de l'orthopédie
Based on the history of the Hôpital orthopédique de la Suisse romande, founded in Lausanne in 1876, this book traces the developments of orthopaedics as a discipline and technique from the middle of the 18th century to the present day. By putting into context the situation of orthopaedics in Switzerland and Western countries, the author addresses issues of professional identities, institutional strategies and medical cultures, whose complex history reflects current health issues.

Hardcover – 286p.




